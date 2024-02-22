Analysts Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

