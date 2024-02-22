Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$75.91

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

SLF stock opened at C$72.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

