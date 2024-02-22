Analyzing Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) & NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF)

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NWS pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.7%. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NWS pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Services of America and NWS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $334.23 million N/A N/A $0.18 39.62 NWS N/A N/A N/A $1.17 0.95

Analyst Recommendations

NWS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Services of America and NWS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A NWS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of NWS shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and NWS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A NWS N/A N/A N/A

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the investment, development, and/or operation of toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. it operates through Roads, Construction, Insurance, Logistics, Facilities Management, and Strategic Investments segments. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; and diversified insurance products, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes. In addition, it operates, markets, promotes, and manages venues for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, entertainment events, banquets, catering events, etc.; and retails duty-free tobacco, liquor, perfume, cosmetics, package food, and general merchandise. Further, the company provides financial planning products and services to individuals and institutions, general trading, bond issuing, hotel management, and distressed asset management, as well as operates logistics properties, and cargo handling and storage facilities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of property investment, development, holding, and management, as well as agency and consultancy services; building construction; financing; carpark management; catering; production and sale of ready-mixed concrete; manufacture and supply of components used in hydraulic loading and unloading systems; and piling and ground investigation businesses. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ports Co Limited and changed its name to NWS Holdings Limited in January 2003. NWS Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited. As of November 23, 2023, NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

