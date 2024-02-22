ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.20.

Shares of ANSS opened at $328.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.72. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

