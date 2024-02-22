ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $328.63, but opened at $351.64. ANSYS shares last traded at $342.39, with a volume of 172,517 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

