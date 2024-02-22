Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $190.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

