Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 12.1% Following Earnings Beat

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.39. 251,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 833,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 186,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 11.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

