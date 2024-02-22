argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $399.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.14 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.12 and its 200-day moving average is $455.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

