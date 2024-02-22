Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 72 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $19,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $254.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.