Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.86

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $154.69 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,057,246 coins and its circulating supply is 179,058,030 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.