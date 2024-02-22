Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AHH. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

