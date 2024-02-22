Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.27 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 119,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,536. The firm has a market cap of $959.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

