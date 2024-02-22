ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $43,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.