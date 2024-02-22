Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $119.94.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

