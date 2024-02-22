ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

AVBP opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.