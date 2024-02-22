Artur Bergman Sells 9,646 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $155,204.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,613 shares in the company, valued at $97,193,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25.
- On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $306,425.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $311,850.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00.
Fastly Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE FSLY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.