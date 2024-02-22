Artur Bergman Sells 9,646 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $155,204.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,613 shares in the company, valued at $97,193,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25.

On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00.

Fastly Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $8,327,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.