Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

