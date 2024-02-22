Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 3.1 %

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.