Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

