Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Acquires A$39,000.00 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Keith Muller bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,490.20).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,143.79).

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

