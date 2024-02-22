Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Acquires A$39,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11Get Free Report) insider Keith Muller bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,490.20).

Keith Muller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,143.79).

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

About Atlantic Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.