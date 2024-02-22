Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Gene Liu Sells 287 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $58,659.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,159.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $662,781.56.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.