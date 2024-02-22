Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,796,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,614 shares of company stock worth $67,580,531 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,647. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

