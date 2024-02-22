Avalanche Price Tops $37.25 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.05 billion and approximately $480.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $37.25 or 0.00072124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,845,011 coins and its circulating supply is 377,155,371 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

