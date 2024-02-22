Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

