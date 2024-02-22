AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $191.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

