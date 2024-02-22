Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Avangrid Price Performance
Avangrid stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,412. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.
Avangrid Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avangrid
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
