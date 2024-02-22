Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,412. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

