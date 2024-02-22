Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $158,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of ACLS opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

