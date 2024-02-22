Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $269.97. 72,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $274.78.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

