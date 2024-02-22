B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.