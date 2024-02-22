B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.92. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 269,805 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RILY

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $464.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.