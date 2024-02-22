B. Riley Weighs in on Iris Energy Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

