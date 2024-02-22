B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 4,367,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 831.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

