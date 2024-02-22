Barrington Research Comments on Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kelly Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kelly Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70,969 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

