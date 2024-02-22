Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

BBWI opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

