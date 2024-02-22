Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.