Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 685,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $98,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 511,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.68. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

