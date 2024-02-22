Baupost Group LLC MA Increases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5,816.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289,000 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.47% of CRH worth $183,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 113,110.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CRH by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CRH by 389.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,070,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,539 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $50,966,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in CRH by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 100,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $77.92. 1,726,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

