Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 20,083,300 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,083,300 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for 0.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.47% of Garrett Motion worth $47,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 342.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,744,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 1,129,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,887. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.