Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.
Several analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.24. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
