Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Gap Down to $70.11

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.11, but opened at $52.67. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 199,288 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $659.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

