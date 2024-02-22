Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $261.32 million and $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.48 or 0.05777215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,408,360 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,348,360 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

