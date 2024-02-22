Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653,853.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

