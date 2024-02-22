Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stake Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.75% of Bentley Systems worth $677,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,388.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 237,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,799. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

