BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
