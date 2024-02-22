BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($28.75) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.20, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,489.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,391.61.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.