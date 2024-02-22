BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,034 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.33% of BILL worth $269,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BILL by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BILL by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Up 0.7 %

BILL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 581,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.