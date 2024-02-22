BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,034 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.33% of BILL worth $269,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BILL by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BILL by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter.
BILL Stock Up 0.7 %
BILL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 581,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.
BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
