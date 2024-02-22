Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

