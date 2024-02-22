Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
