Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $338.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

