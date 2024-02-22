Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 8.44% of Biohaven worth $150,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

