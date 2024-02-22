Bison Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

