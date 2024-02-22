Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,536 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

