Bison Wealth LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

